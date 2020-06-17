From the June 15, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Linley Pyles earned the title of the county’s tallest man during the Lew Ogan contest. Pyles stood at six feet, seven inches. He was a graduate of Richland High School and at the time, 22 years of age. He lived on Route 50, west of McArthur.
- A local freight engine derailed as it headed into Zaleski. No injuries were reported, but the rail line was forced to detour a passenger train.
- At the movies: the Moonlight Auto Theatre in Chillicothe played “Blood on the Moon.” Vinton theater in McArthur played “Elephant Boy” and “Across the Rio Grande.”
From the June 16, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Ann Morrow, Gloria Stevens, Marilyn Smathers and Loraine Zinn were entrants in the annual Miss Vinton County contest for the county’s Fourth of July Celebration.
- Robert T. Rannells, of New Plymouth, was selected to attend the Forestry Training Camp at Tar Hollow State Forest.
- In ads, a 1957 Chevrolet 210 four-door was sold for $1,295 at Gill Chevrolet.
From the June 18, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Peggy Gillman, Connie Baton and Kathy Smith were the first few entrants in the Miss Vinton County contest.
- At the movies: the Louvee played “Journey to the Far Side of the Sun” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
From the June 18, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- A total of 120 students signed for the satellite school in Allensville that was approved by the county’s Board of Education. An archetect was expected to begin work on the school buidling. The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School would call its new branch the Buckeye Hills Career Center.
- 120 people also attended the Brown-Zaleski Alumni Association banquet. The association president at the time was Fred McKibben.
- At the movies: Vinton Theatre played “Lady and the Tramp.”
