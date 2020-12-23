70 years ago...
From the Dec. 21, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- School children are scheduled to be vaccinated against diphtheria by the Vinton County Health Department after 7 cases found in New Plymouth Rt. 2 area.
- Vinton County commissioners purchase a new $14,689.72 motor grader.
- 6 Vinton County draft registrants ordered to report to induction ceremony on Jan. 10.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 22, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Charles Hibner of Wapakoneta, Ohio was fined for stealing another hunters deer in Vinton. It cost him a total of $44.85.
- A new law that increased exemptions for inheritance taxes has reduced the amount Vinton County townships get from the tax.
- Unemployment claims rise from 120 in the week previous to 178.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 17, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Larry McLin, son of former McArthur High School baseball coach Bruce McLin, won Ford Motor Company’s Pass, Punt, and Kick contest.
- Vinton County Schools are chosen to be given federal funds under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to conduct a remedial reading program in grades 1-6.
- Richard Hagerty was killed in an accidental shooting while prepping to go on a hunting trip with some friends. Services were held Dec. 14th.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 17 , 1980 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- The home of Ella Rose won first prize in the Christmas decorations contest as judged by the Junior Civic Club in McArthur.
- Emergency Victim Care classes were held Monday and Thursday nights at the Community Building. The class combined 78 hours of class work and 12 hours of clinical work.
- Vinton County native Clark E. Davis is selected as new superintendent of schools for the Logan Elm School District.
