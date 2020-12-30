70 years ago...
From the Dec. 28, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Will Pilcher of McArthur was elected treasurer of his fraternity Phi Kappa Sigma at Kenyon College.
- Judge C.W. Smith of McArthur is set to be formally sworn in as common please judge of Vinton County on Jan. 1.
- The Jackson local Ohio State Employment Center reported a total of 226 job placements for the year.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 29, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A ruptured water main caused a loss of service for the northeast section of McArthur for anywhere from three to seven hours.
- 89 families in the county received Yuletide baskets from a combination of charities.
- High school sophomore David Booth fractured his shoulder during a sleigh riding accident on Christmas Eve. He was treated at Mt. Caramel hospital in Columbus.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 24, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Army specialist four Roger Hart received the air medal near Tuy HOA in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Vinton County High School in 1969.
- Vinton County Schools announced a new free and reduced lunch program to those students who are determined in need by the principal or head teachers.
- A free immunization program for the rubella vaccine began for all Vinton County children ages one to ten. The event was scheduled for Jan. 16, 1971 at the Vinton County Health Department.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 24 , 1980 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- The 4-H Junior Leaders Toy Drive provided gifts to 49 families with a total of 174 children receiving toys.
- Veteran reporter for the Wellston Sentry Luella Welch Tennant passed away at the age of 79 following a short illness. She was a native of Harrison township.
- County commissioners charge Board of Elections with excessive spending from overtime payments to employees. Possible cutbacks for the future were discussed.
