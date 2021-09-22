JACKSON — A family-owned business featuring multiple services at one location has opened a storefront in downtown Jackson.
Isaac and Susan Thompson have opened a storefront at 155 Broadway St. in Jackson. The business opened its doors on Monday, Sept. 20.
The storefront is home to Thompson’s IRepair and Merciful Macarons. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, the store is open by appointment only. The business will be closed on Sunday.
The business offers all electronic repairs including cellphones, computers, TVs and more. The business also offers macarons, custom decals and shirts.
Isaac explained that he will also have job applications for his other business Thompson’s Lawn Care & Landscaping Service, LLC as well.
The most popular services and items are cellphone repairs and macarons, respectively. A macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection.
The Thompson’s choose to do business in Jackson because they reside in Jackson County and want to serve the people in the community.
The business can be reached by calling 740-288-0636.
