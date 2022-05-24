McARTHUR — For one more evening, the Vinton County Class of 2022 came together on Friday to celebrate its graduation.
Some students knowing each other for practically their whole lives, the 150-plus students will take a variety of paths both nearby and far away from home.
Three of those students- Cameron Zinn, Kerrigan Ward, and Cassandra Mayers- however will always hold one title in common: class valedictorian.
During the ceremony held at stadium, the trio gave speeches thanking all of those who played roles in getting them to this point and looked to inspire their fellow graduates as the door to their post-graduation future opens.
Going in reverse-alphabetic order, Cameron Zinn started the presentations on a hot and sunny evening in McArthur.
During Zinn’s time as a Viking, she served as treasurer of the National Honors Society and was involved in several clubs such as the Spanish Club, Student Council, Yearbook Club, and Spread the Love.
“When I learned I was valedictorian, I was excited, but I was even more thrilled to learn I would be sharing this title with two of my best friends,” she said, attending Wheeling University to study nursing and play volleyball.
“Without these two, I do not believe this accomplishment would have been possible.”
Zinn shined both in the classroom and the hardwood at VCHS, playing varsity volleyball and basketball for all four years. Along the way, she received seven TVC championships and seven sectional championships- playing a key role in the Lady Vikings’ 2021 State Runner-Up basketball team. Individually, she earned district volleyball player of the Year three years consecutively, and in basketball last year.
Grateful for the community support, seen both in and outside the classroom, Zinn remarked on the accomplishments from the graduating class. Marching band members of the class of 2022 recently performed at Walt Disney World and several students now hold biliteracy, in addition to the athletic achievements of the class.
“Whatever goal that you set, make sure that it is not easy,” she said. “Challenge yourself to get out of your comfort zone and take risks.”
Senior Class President Kerrigan Ward followed after classmate and volleyball teammate.
Serving as the VP of NHS, president of the Senior Beta Club, and Editor-in-Chief of the Yearbook Club, Ward also had a laundry list of activities and achievements from her time at VCHS.
In addition to her involvement with the Spanish Club and iBelieve, she played varsity softball and volleyball for four years- racking up All-TVC and All-District in both sports along the way.
The key word Ward stressed in her speech was “dream,” as now she and her classmates stand on the precipice of the next step in their journey. It is finally time for the Vikings to really answer the age-old question:’What do you want to do with your life?’
While dreaming for this day, Ward said another dream has been brewing perhaps without notice.
“Tonight, I would like to remind my classmates that we’ve also been living in one,” she said, attending the University of Cincinnati this fall to study neuropsychology.
What has made her last four years so special, Ward said were both the teachers, coaches, and again the greater Vinton County community.
This collection of people encouraged Ward and her fellow classmates have pushed her to follow her dreams.
“You will always have a special designation in my life and in my heart for we will forever be classmates,” she said.
Last but certainly not least, Cassandra Mayers closed out the valedictorian speeches for the evening. Mayers, one of six siblings, will attend the University of Cincinnati majoring in biochemistry on the pre-med track on a full-ride scholarship.
Like her counterparts, Mayers took part in several school clubs such as NHS and Spread the Love where she served as president of both. She also was a regional qualifier in track and field in addition to being a varsity cheerleader.
During the summers, Mayers serves as the 4H Junior Fair Board Vice President. This fall, she was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Ohio.
Growing up in Vinton County has prepared her for the unexpected, she said, and takes great pride in her hometown.
“I have countless stories of laughter, tears, and eye-opening experiences with people I truly love and a place I am fortunate enough to call home,” Mayers said.
