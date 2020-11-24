JACKSON — Thanksgiving will look much different for many families this year.
Due to increases in COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that families all stay home and enjoy Thanksgiving with the people that live in your household, which is much different than what many are used to.
Holzer Health System Clinical Dietitian, Lorie Siders, MS, RD, LD, offers tips to help your family plan for a smaller Thanksgiving.
“Keep your table beautiful,” stated Siders. “Since it will be a more intimate dinner, this is the time that you can use the good dishes and cutlery instead of disposable items.”
Siders added, “Simplify the menu. Buy a smaller turkey, turkey breast, or possibly a chicken to roast. This will take less time to prepare, leaving more time to spend on side dishes or with family. Prepare fewer side dishes, and instead, choose your favorite dishes to make.”
Siders went on to say that many restaurants will offer takeout options.
“If a local restaurant has your favorite dessert, order it for a special holiday treat,” Siders said, “And most importantly, we all will be missing family members. Pick up the phone or video chat with those important people in your life.”
According to the CDC, foods such as leafy greens that may be a part of your traditional meal may be added to your favorite leftover stew or snack. These foods, such as collard greens, broccoli, and onions, contain vitamins, fibers, and minerals.
“Eating and enjoying a well-balanced meal will keep your mind and ease and nourish your body in the process,” Siders shared.
The CDC notes that dietary supplements can help your body, but most of the vitamins in your dietary supplements can be acquired through the foods you eat. Vitamin C is in many fruits and vegetables. Vitamin D is in many low-fat and fortified milk alternatives and seafood. Zinc is in lean meat, seafood, nuts, and seeds. If you are considering taking a dietary supplement, be sure to speak with your health care provider before adding them to your diet.
“As you continue to plan your menu, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests being aware of nutrition labels,” said Siders. “Food labels can help you quickly and easily learn just what you are consuming and make it easier to plan for meals that are healthy and balanced.”
For any questions about your diet, we encourage you to speak with your primary care provider or a clinical dietitian. Holzer Health System offers Register Dietitians at our locations in Athens, Gallipolis, and Jackson, Ohio. Dietitians are able schedule appointments upon physician referral to discuss weight management, diabetes, and more.
For more information or to speak with a registered dietitian at Holzer, call 1-855-4-HOLZER.
