TLC Ministries will be once again offering free summer lunch sites in Coalton, Oak Hill, and Wellston. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no congregate meal this year.
“All meals will be delivered on our mobile routes,” explained TLC Ministries Director Terry Witt. “You will be able to come to the van when it arrives at your location and receive the lunch meal and breakfast for the next day.”
Witt said, “Parents may now come to the delivery vans to pick up meals for the kids. Again their is no required congregate meals this year.”
The program started on June 1. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday. The program is open to children one year old to 18 years old.
The Summer Lunch Pickup sites are the following:
Wellston: (June 1 — August 12)
- Bundy Heights — 11:30-11:45 a.m.
- Wellston Villa — 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
- Wellston Manor — 12:10-12:20 p.m.
- Wells Manor — 12:25-12:50 p.m.
- Blamer Field — 12:55-1:10 p.m.
- Fairview Terrace — 1:10-1:25 p.m.
Coalton: (June 1 — August 12)
- Coalton Park — 12-12:15 p.m.
Oak Hill: (June 1 — July 31)
- Oak View Manor — 11:30-11:45 a.m.
- Karen Aartments — 11:55 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
- Trinity Church — 12:15-12:25 p.m.
- Oak Hill Pool — 12:30- 12:45 p.m.
