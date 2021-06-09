WELLSTON — TLC Ministries will be once again offering free summer lunch sites in Coalton, Oak Hill, and Wellston.
The program started on June 7, and will run through August 13. The program is open to children one year old to 18 years old. TLC has partnered with several organizations around Jackson County to provide free meals for the kids.
The summer lunch pickup sites are the following:
Wellston (June 7 — August 13):
Bundy Heights — 11:30-11:45 a.m. (Monday through Friday)
Wellston Villa — 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
Wells Manor — 12:10-12:25 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
Blamer Field — 12:30-12:45 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
Fairview Terrace — 12:55-1:10 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
Coalton (June 7 — August 13):
Coalton Park — 12-12:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
Oak Hill: (June 7 — August 13)
Oak Hill Pool — 12:30- 1 p.m. (Monday through Thursday)
Trinity Wesleyan Church — 1-1:30 p.m. (Monday through Wednesday)
Each of the routes mentioned above will stop at each site for about 15 minutes or so. Kids and/or the parents of kids may pick up a lunch and a breakfast meal. No registration needed.
The weekend meal bags are back this year too. If you would like to participate in the weekend meal bags, parents must fill out a registration for this program.
