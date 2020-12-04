GLEN ROY — TLC Ministries has announced that its monthly community dinner will be held on the third Monday in December. The dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. It will be drive-thru, carry out only. TLC Ministries Director Terry Witt advised that people should not park in the parking lot. She stated that cars will pull in on the right side, drive close to the dumpsters, and circle left to line up your car up at the door. Witt and her team will then hand out meals and individuals are to pull straight out of the parking lot.

