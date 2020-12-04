GLEN ROY — TLC Ministries has announced that its monthly community dinner will be held on the third Monday in December. The dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. It will be drive-thru, carry out only. TLC Ministries Director Terry Witt advised that people should not park in the parking lot. She stated that cars will pull in on the right side, drive close to the dumpsters, and circle left to line up your car up at the door. Witt and her team will then hand out meals and individuals are to pull straight out of the parking lot.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.