JACKSON — Dan Dailey, agent for State Farm in Jackson, donated $500 to TLC Ministries, to join in the fight against hunger in the community.
When discussing ways to give back to neighbors in the area, Jackson State Farm Office Manager Trish Vititoe suggested TLC Ministries of Wellston due to their ongoing efforts to provide multiple opportunities to put food on tables in Jackson, Vinton and Gallia Counties.
Transforming Lives thru Christ (TLC) was founded in 2007 and is a local non-profit organization dedicated to working with families and individuals to transform their situations through its Hunger Relief Program and various other outreach services.
The programs have provided food for needed children in Jackson, Vinton, and Gallia Counties for several years through distribution at local apartment complexes, libraries, school facilities, and community locations.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, many of these locations are no longer able to serve as distribution sites. However, the group has continued to provide as many resources as they can to the sites they are able to.
Currently, 300 kid’s meals are being provided daily, five days a week, and have been as many as 1,500 a day when all locations were operating. Additionally, some weekend meal distributing has been taking place. Summer lunch sites in the Rio Grande and Oak Hill area will close after July 31. The locations in Wellston will remain open until August 7.
In late May, the group began community food giveaways each Thursday in downtown Wellston. Each week, 320 households have been provided food boxes containing fresh produce, dairy products, and meat. Volunteers arrive early in the morning to unload semi-trucks which bring in the food and get it prepared for distribution. They currently have plans to continue this until August 6 and may have future opportunities come available.
In addition to these services, TLC has an open Food Pantry the 2nd Monday of each month and a community dinner on the 3rd Monday of the month. Emergency Food boxes can also be obtained by contacting them. Seniors, 60 years and older can sign up for their Commodities program for a monthly food box by applying through the South Eastern Ohio Food Bank, (740) 385-6813. One hundred area families are being assisted through this program.
Area businesses, organizations, or individuals who wish to help fight hunger in our communities can donate to TLC Ministries by mailing a donation to PO Box 757, Wellston OH 45692. Those wishing to volunteer their time as well can call 740-384-4872 or can reach out TLC Ministries on Facebook.
