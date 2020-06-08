McARTHUR — Roughly 120 Vinton County Middle School students participated in a contest where students start with $10,000 in virtual currency and used the money to buy or sell real stocks at real prices
The student utilized a website called Howthemarketworks.com for the contest.
“Along the way, they learn the ins and outs of the stock market, terminology, how national and global events affect the market, along with percentages and other math related concepts,” stated Matt McCartney, a math teacher at the middle school.
The three students who earned the most profit over the course of the six-month contest received cash prizes in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25.
The winners of the competition are the following:
- First place: Landon Toomey — $13328.28 (+33%)
- Second place: Kyle McKibben — $12,067.67 (+21%)
- Third place: Roy Kirkendall — $12,044.81 (+20%)
