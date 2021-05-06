McARTHUR — The Tornado Siren placed in the Village of McArthur has finally been installed and completed. It will now be operational for the May siren test set to take place on May 17.
alert
McARTHUR — The Tornado Siren placed in the Village of McArthur has finally been installed and completed. It will now be operational for the May siren test set to take place on May 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.