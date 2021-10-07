JACKSON — Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve is home to over 60 species of trees including the state-listed Umbrella and Bigleaf Magnolia.
Join Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) staff, along with Dave Apsley (Forester with OSU Extension) and Roger Donaldson (Director of Jackson City Library), for a guided hike discussing the basics of tree identification in the field.
The group will meet at the main Lake Katherine parking lot (1703 Lake Katharine Rd. Jackson, OH 45640) on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. Instructional literature will be provided.
Participants are encourage to bring binoculars and prepare for a moderate difficulty hike.
Registration required in order to notify participants of cancellation in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms. Email preserve manager at coleman.minney@dnr.ohio.gov or call 740-286-2487.
