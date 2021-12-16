OAK HILL — The Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 509 Elm St. in Oak Hill, will be hosting its 7th annual Live Nativity  scene on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be animals, live music by local artist, children’s buggy rides and free hot chocolate and cookie.

