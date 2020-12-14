OAK HILL — The Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 509 Elm St. in Oak Hill, will be hosting its 6th annual Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m. There will be live music by local artist, animals, children’s buggy rides, and free hot chocolate and cookies.

