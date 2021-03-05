WELLSTON — Boy Scout Troop 57 will host its annual spaghetti dinner on Saturday, March 13, at the Hope United Methodist Church, located at 219 East First Street in Wellston. The dinner this year will be drive up or delivery only. The community can buy a dinner between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, breadstick, and dessert for $6. For delivery in Wellston call 740-418-5335. Details on the auction to come later. All proceeds go to support Scouting in the Wellston Area.
