Trunk or Treat 4

McARTHUR — The Vinton County Health Department, Vinton County Help Me Grow and WIC will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. in the Vinton County High School parking lot.

For more information, contact 740-596-9705.

