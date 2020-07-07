Truth Christian School of Hamden recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary Graduation.
Zachary Isaiah Slone was awarded his diploma of high school graduation. Kindergarten graduation diplomas were presented to Justin Roy Bartoe and Tucker West Rose. Rebekah Beabout received a perfect attendance certificate.
Students recognized for their yearly grade point averages included the following:
- Principal’s List (93 to 100 percent, A+) — Abigail Collins, Tristan Hall, Victoria Hall, Liam Bartoe, Olivia Holobaugh, Jackson Bartoe, Justin Bartoe, Tucker Rose.
- Honor Roll (87 to 92.9 percent, A-) — Lucas Holobaugh, Zachary Slone, Rebekah Beabout, Wesley Hall.
- Honorable Mention (8 to 86.9 percent, B) — Jaden Slone, Mason Rose, Lane Rose.
