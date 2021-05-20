Truth Christian School of Hamden celebrated their 31st annual Graduation and Awards Program. An eighth grade graduation diploma was presented to Rebekah Paige Beabout.
Multiple students received perfect attendance certificates including Justin and Liam Bartoe. Abigail Collins was recognized for completing college courses during the school year.
The Principal's List, which denotes students with grades A to A+, includes Abigail Collins, Jackson Bartoe, Liam Bartoe, Justin Bartoe, and Rebekah Beabout.
Honor Roll, those with B+ grades to A- grades, is Tucker and Lane Rose. An Honorable Mention Award was given to Mason Rose for his grades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.