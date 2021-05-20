Truth Christian School kids

Students of Truth Christian School. Front Row: Tucker Rose, Mason Rose, Liam Bartoe, Justin Bartoe. Back Row: Lane Rose, Rebekah Beabout, Abigail Collins, Jackson Bartoe

Truth Christian School of Hamden celebrated their 31st annual Graduation and Awards Program. An eighth grade graduation diploma was presented to Rebekah Paige Beabout. 

Multiple students received perfect attendance certificates including Justin and Liam Bartoe. Abigail Collins was recognized for completing college courses during the school year.

The Principal's List, which denotes students with grades A to A+, includes Abigail Collins, Jackson Bartoe, Liam Bartoe, Justin Bartoe, and Rebekah Beabout.

Honor Roll, those with B+ grades to A- grades, is Tucker and Lane Rose. An Honorable Mention Award was given to Mason Rose for his grades.

