Hocking Hills State Park has made changes to some of their trail systems including making some of them one-way travel only.

LOGAN — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) responded to two injured hikers at Hocking Hills State Park on Saturday, July 11.

One male was believed to be hiking off-trail near Cedar Falls when he fell 50 feet. A medical helicopter was called in to fly the man to the hospital where he underwent surgery. The others in his group were charged for being off trail.

A second person was injured Saturday in the area of Cedar Falls while hiking on the trail. That person was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken ankle.

ODNR reminds all visitors to Hocking Hills State Park to stay on the marked trails and follow park safety signage and instructions.

