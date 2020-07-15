LOGAN — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) responded to two injured hikers at Hocking Hills State Park on Saturday, July 11.
One male was believed to be hiking off-trail near Cedar Falls when he fell 50 feet. A medical helicopter was called in to fly the man to the hospital where he underwent surgery. The others in his group were charged for being off trail.
A second person was injured Saturday in the area of Cedar Falls while hiking on the trail. That person was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken ankle.
ODNR reminds all visitors to Hocking Hills State Park to stay on the marked trails and follow park safety signage and instructions.
