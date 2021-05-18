The county engineers office has advised that Vinton County Road 6, Union Ridge Road, will be closed each weekday, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The closure is between Knox Road and Maynard Hollow Road for emergency slip repair and is expected to remain for two weeks.

Be sure to plan your work route accordingly.

