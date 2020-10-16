JACKSON — In late September, the United Fund of Jackson County kicked-off its fundraising season.
This year, due to COVID-19, the annual kickoff breakfast wasn't held. Normally, a breakfast is held and agencies served by United Fund of Jackson County gather.
The United Fund was formed several years ago with the mission of conducting one fund drive per year to raise money for the operation of various participating community agencies. The fund-raising program is directed and administered by a group of 15 volunteer county board members, consisting of five each from Jackson, Wellston and Oak Hill.
Agencies that benefit from United Fund dollars include: The Jackson County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Community Assault Prevention Services (CAP), the Simon Kenton Council, Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Food Pantry/Clothesline, Jackson Board on Aging, Inc., Jackson County YMCA, COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley, Recreation Commission of the Oak Hill Booster Club, Warriors 4 Christ, the Jackson County Recreation Department, Southern Hills Arts Council, Habitat for Humanity, J-VAC Industries, Lillian Jones Museum, Jackson County 4-H Program/Advisory Council, Humane Society of Jackson County, Oaks United, Inc., Make Wellston Beautiful, Health Recovery Services, My Brother’s Place, Jesus In The Hills, Jackson Area Festival and Events (JAFE) Food Giveaway Program, Serenity House and Oak Hill Food Pantry.
All funds raised in Jackson County stay in Jackson County thanks to the generosity of giving people and corporations.
According to Jackson County United Fund President Dean Clark, the organization has set a goal of $125,000 to be raised, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020. Last year, the goal was $150,000, however, that goal wasn't met. But, a impressive $120,000 was raised for Jackson County.
Donations can be mailed to: United Fund of Jackson County, P.O. Box 242, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
