RIO GRANDE — With the increase in COVID-19 numbers around the state and country, the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College has decided to extend the winter break to offer distance between the holiday and return to campus.
Face-to-face classes will resume on Jan. 19. In a letter sent to students, URG President Ryan Smith said that the decision will help limit possible exposures expected after the holiday season.
The scheduled spring break which was to be held March 9-12, has been canceled in order to keep the semester ending on time.
At this time plans for graduation and pinning ceremonies have not been announced.
