Vinton County will soon be getting two new parks.
The Vinton County Park District’s application to the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund requesting $991,614 was approved March 31. Clean Ohio will fund 71.2% of the total $1,391,835 project cost, while the remaining 28.8% is comprised of local match including an environmental assessment, timber value, and in-kind labor.
“The Vinton County Park District is thrilled to be awarded funding for the acquisition of its first park properties. Not only will these projects protect wetlands, wildlife, and historic structures, they will provide recreational and educational opportunities that will stimulate tourism and economic growth closer to our county’s villages,” said Caleb Appleman, Acting Director of the Vinton County Park District.
Appleman wrote the grant application, a project that began in September of last year and entailed obtaining purchase contracts, real estate and timber appraisals, title searches, conducting biological inventories of the plants and wildlife, researching the history of the properties, and planning improvements. The application was finally submitted on Feb. 25, followed by site visits and a presentation in March.
“The park district would like to thank the sellers of both properties, Mark Reis and Dodrill Realty, and Peter and Carolyn Howison, for their patience with this lengthy process. We’re also extremely grateful to the staff and consultants of Arc of Appalachia who volunteered their time to help us conduct biological inventories on the properties,” said Appleman.
The two properties being acquired include 158 acres south of McArthur where the McArthur Brick Company once operated and 84 acres on Lake Road. The McArthur Brick Co. Historic Preserve will partially serve as an urban park, providing outdoor recreation opportunities for McArthur residents, in addition to protecting wetlands and surviving remnants of the brick plant.
Interpretive signage, trails, and benches will be installed for guests to enjoy. The cabin located at the property’s entrance will become the Park District Headquarters office, with a permanent sign to built along State Route 93.
“All park district signage will be works of art,” explained Appleman. “The HQ sign will have a stone base shaped to fit around a steel emblem in the shape of our county. For the park sign, we’ll reuse the original McArthur Brick Company sign with an inset informational sign.”
Appleman is seeking photos, stories, and information on the brick plant’s operations to use in crafting a history of the property and interpretive signage. Anyone wishing to share can contact him at marketingdirector@vintoncounty.com or call 740-596-5033.
The Lake Road property, known as Treebeard’s Retreat, looks and feels like a miniature state park. It features rolling hills covered in mature forest, with a 3.6-acre lake and shelter house. Two cabins will be utilized for park district operations, while campsites and relaxation structures will be enjoyed by guests.
“There are some domes made of bricks salvaged from the McArthur Brick Company property which are beautiful works of art. They’re not just for meditation, kids will really enjoy playing in them,” said Appleman. “We can’t wait to share these properties with the public.”
The park district plans to open Treebeard’s Retreat this fall, while the McArthur Brick Co. Historic Preserve will be opening sometime next year.
“The brick plant will take longer. There are some safety issues to address, invasive plants to remove, and other remediation activities that will need to be completed before it’s safe for the public to enjoy," he added.
Treebeard’s Retreat, on the other hand, has been used as a private vacation property for over four decades. With existing trails and amenities, it will require little work to transition into public use.
The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund is a state program through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) that awards funds to preserve open spaces, sensitive ecological areas, and stream corridors. Second-round funding awards totaled $4,282,778 for projects located in Adams, Fayette, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton Counties.
The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), the Ohio Public Works Commission, and the Natural Resources Assistance Council (NRAC) work together to facilitate distribution of the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund in District 15 in the following southern Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
