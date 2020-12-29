The Vinton County Local Board of Education will hold their Tax Budget Hearing and Organizational/Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Media Center at Vinton County High School, 63910 U.S. Highway 50, McArthur, OH 45651.

The Tax Budget Hearing will be held at 6:15 p.m. and the Organizational/Regular Board Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.

