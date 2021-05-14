The Vinton County Prevention and Recovery Coalition will hold their next virtual meeting on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 12:00pm. Cari Laws will be speaking on the OhioKAN, kinship and adoption navigation program. A general business meeting will follow the presentation. The meeting is open to the community. Please contact Kate at homonai.3@osu.edu for the virtual link to the meeting.
