McARTHUR - Vinton County Health Department will begin providing mosquito control and bite repellent supplies for this years mosquito season. The supplies are being gifted to Vinton County residents through the Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant.

Available products include Deep Woods Off, Repel, Mosquito Dunks, Insect Repellant Bracelets for kids, and Repellant Wipe packets. Anyone interested should contact the Environmental Health Division at 740-596-0473 and let them know what supplies are needed. From there, the supplies will be gathered for pickup.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments