McARTHUR - Vinton County Health Department will begin providing mosquito control and bite repellent supplies for this years mosquito season. The supplies are being gifted to Vinton County residents through the Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant.
Available products include Deep Woods Off, Repel, Mosquito Dunks, Insect Repellant Bracelets for kids, and Repellant Wipe packets. Anyone interested should contact the Environmental Health Division at 740-596-0473 and let them know what supplies are needed. From there, the supplies will be gathered for pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.