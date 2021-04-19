McARTHUR - The Ohio Department of Health has gifted Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 nasal swab testing kits to both the Vinton County Health Department and Vinton County Local Schools. The test kits takes 15 minutes, is easy to use, are free of charge, and require a smartphone with a camera and internet access. Directions are included with the kit as well.
Parents looking to get a kit for their children can do so by contacting the school. Other residents can contact VCHD at 740-596-5233 ton pick up kits.
The health department is requesting that anyone who is sick to please not enter the building but to instead call upon arrival and a kit will be brought out to them.
