A survey has been posted by the Creating Healthy Communities Coalition through the Vinton County Health Department in order to receive public feedback on proposed projects for the county.

With only seven questions, the survey is very quick and could truly help to guide the coalition on what the community wants and needs. All the projects are designed to encourage residents to engage in healthy eating and active living.

A link to the survey can be found at https://forms.gle/D2nNjRB5gobZ5hD9A.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to Jeri Ann bentley, the program coordinator at 740-596-5233. The coalition is always looking for new members as well so anyone wanting to help make the county a healthier place is welcome to join.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments