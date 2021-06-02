McARTHUR — The Vinton County Health Department in partnership with Vinton County Creating Healthy Communities is hosting a park appreciation day at Wyman Park in McArthur on June 26 from 4 p.m. until the sun goes down. The event will be free to the community with donations encouraged to help fund park maintenance and renovations.

A laundry list of activities at the event include:

  • face painting
  • inflatables
  • live muic
  • cornhole tournament
  • water ballon toss
  • Kona Ice
  • vendor fair
  • food and drinks

The night is planned to be wrapped up with a showing of the Disney live action remake of The Lion King. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets for the showing.

The cornhole tournament will have double elimination play, an entry fee of 30 dollars, and is set to begin at 5 p.m. with registration available until 4:45 p.m. There is a limit of 30 teams so sign up early for a chance to win a prize as a top three winner.

Vendors and craft makers are welcome to apply for a spot at the Vendor & Craft Fair for a registration fee of 25 dollars. The fair will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and vendors will be able to begin setting up at 3 p.m. Registration is due by Thursday, June 24. Tents and tables will not be provided by event planners.

Large scale renderings of proposed improvement projects will be on-site for the event for community members to check out. Residents can talk with any park board member about their thoughts and ideas regarding the park. Anyone interested in donating to the projects is able to as well.

Those looking for more information or wishing to volunteer can reach out to Jeri Ann Bentley by phone at 740-596-5233 or by email at jbently@vintonohhealth.org. Dennis Mckibben can also be contacted at 740-418-3199.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments