McARTHUR — The Vinton County Health Department in partnership with Vinton County Creating Healthy Communities is hosting a park appreciation day at Wyman Park in McArthur on June 26 from 4 p.m. until the sun goes down. The event will be free to the community with donations encouraged to help fund park maintenance and renovations.
A laundry list of activities at the event include:
- face painting
- inflatables
- live muic
- cornhole tournament
- water ballon toss
- Kona Ice
- vendor fair
- food and drinks
The night is planned to be wrapped up with a showing of the Disney live action remake of The Lion King. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets for the showing.
The cornhole tournament will have double elimination play, an entry fee of 30 dollars, and is set to begin at 5 p.m. with registration available until 4:45 p.m. There is a limit of 30 teams so sign up early for a chance to win a prize as a top three winner.
Vendors and craft makers are welcome to apply for a spot at the Vendor & Craft Fair for a registration fee of 25 dollars. The fair will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and vendors will be able to begin setting up at 3 p.m. Registration is due by Thursday, June 24. Tents and tables will not be provided by event planners.
Large scale renderings of proposed improvement projects will be on-site for the event for community members to check out. Residents can talk with any park board member about their thoughts and ideas regarding the park. Anyone interested in donating to the projects is able to as well.
Those looking for more information or wishing to volunteer can reach out to Jeri Ann Bentley by phone at 740-596-5233 or by email at jbently@vintonohhealth.org. Dennis Mckibben can also be contacted at 740-418-3199.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.