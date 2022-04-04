The following Vinton County High School students made the Honor Roll and President’s List for the third nine week weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.
Asterisks (*) signify students that had All-A’s.
Grade 9: Silas Allen*, Jacob Barnes, Alyssa Beckner, Chase Bledsoe, Rylan Brown, Braelynn Castle, Arvin Caudill, Gavin Clark, Ean Clary, Sarah Coleman, Gwen Davidson, Rachel Day, Sarah Depue*, Johnathan Dimel, Oliivia Estep*, Kaydence Graves, Alexis Green, Leila Haislop, Mackenize Hammond, Piper Hayes, Hailie Lawson, Zoey Lemay, Brandon Matteson, Kaleb Mccathren*, Erike Mccollum*, Jacob Schroeder Mcdaniel*, Olivia Schroeder Mcdaniel*, Zayda Mcintire, Ada Niple, Kasandra Peoples, Hailey Perry, Aidan Porter, Grayson Radcliff, Samantha Rapp, Laryssa Richards, Chloe Seitz, Logan Seymour, Cobra Sharp, Emily Snyder, Ryan Umphries, Carsyn Vickers, Jackson Walker, Jessica Wells*, Scout White, and Jordyn Zinn*.
Grade 10: Ashton Allman*, Kolt Barlow*, Kylie Barnett, Braiden Bay, Ashley Bentley, Landon Boyer, Brooklyn Burns*, Madeline Cain*, Morgan Case, Valey Coleman, Emma Davidson*, Megan Durman, Dalton Gibson, Kalli Good, Ella Graham, Alyssa Hagerty, Brianna Harris, Matthew Hembree*, Abigail Henneman, Madisyn Hughes, Timothy Jordan, Pheonix Lackey, William Lambert, Evan Long*, Elijah Mayers*, Rylee Mcnichols*, Ian Mohler, James (Ryan) Perry, Avery Potts, Michael Ramsey*, Kaleb Robinette, Taylor Robinette, Carson Rose, Olivia Salyer*, Delanie Scarberry, Desiree Secora*, Noah Sheets, Parker Shonborn, Kylie Smith*, Sophia Smith, Paige (Rena) Spears, Michael Umphries, Keaton Travis*, Bailee Williams, Lakin Williams*, Alexandra Wilson, and Aden Woodgeard.
Grade 11: Alyssa Alcorn, Ryleigh Ashmore, Jaya Booth, Brooklynn Brannan, Allison Camp, Karis Caudill*, Alexis Chapman*, Kenneth Clancy, Jailyn Conley, Samantha Copper, Rachele Corrieri*, Jack Davidson, Hailey Dougherty, Trista Dunn*, Madisen Fannin, Conner Hamon, Colton Henderson, Alexis Hollingshed, Marissa Huff*, Anthony (Sam) Huston, Lillian Jayjohn, Lakota Mace, Tasha Kirby*, Caleb Lindner*, Taylor Panke, Gracie Peters*, Jaclyn Pettet, Hannah Pridemore, Jacob Remy, Lindsey Riddle*, Perry Smith, Briaunna Suter, Blake Swaim, Amy Thompson, Bryar Thompson, Josiah Thacker*, Adam Tichenor, Coen Woodall, and Bethany Wright.
Grade 12: Amber Aeiker, Makenna Ball, Tegan Bartoe*, Luke Bledsoe, Madyson Cahill, Tyler Claar, Dalton Clay*, Lacey Coleman, Laney Colombini, Jacob Conger, Asa Davidson*, Grace Depue, Sage Dillon*, Karissa Duhl, Kamryn Emmert, Caden Fee, Kylie Ferrell, Alexis Gierhart*, Rylee Grabans, Calyb Graves, River Hayes, Taylor Houdasheldt*, Sierra Isaac, Natasha Jones, Alexandrea Kempton, Zoey Kiefer*, Courtney King*, Judith Kirkendall, Alyssa Koogler, Anne Legg, Jenevieve Lewis, Laiken Mace, Gage Mason, Cassandra Mayers*, Mike Mcfadden*, Broc Moore, Harlan Oliva, Emily Phillips, Emily Rutherford, Gabrial Russ*, Hanna Scarrett, Tomi Schweikert, Asialyn Smith, Sydney Smith*, Brenna Stevens*, Donovan Ward Kerrigan Ward*, Lacy Ward*, Haley Warrix, Braden Wellman, Jarrett Wells, Lacie Williams*, Kassidee (Kassi) Winters, Ayden Womeldorf*, Gunther Woods, Keirsten Yates, Morgan Ziegler, and Cameron Zinn*.
