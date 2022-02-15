The Vinton County High School baseball team will host a Cornhole Tournament and Chinese Auction on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at Vinton County High School.

The team is hosting this event to help the baseball team purchase much needed things such as catchers' gear, baseballs, batting helmets and so on. They are looking for donations of any sort from our community businesses and would love if anyone would be able to donate an item or two for the Chinese auction to be successful.

For more information, contact coach Jake Brown at 740-416-5128.

