Marietta College’s Mackenzie Grigsby of McArthur, Ohio, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s High Honors List.

Grigsby is majoring in Health Science and is a graduate of Vinton County High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s High Honors List student for that semester.

