VCHS students volunteer

Vinton County High School students volunteer at a local food distribution earlier this month. Pictured from left to right is front row: Madyson Cahill, Lacy Ward, Morgan Ziegler, Mahaylee Napper, Lydia Lenegar and back row: Emily Rutherford, Kaylee Rosser, Katrina Rosser, Kaleb Robinette, Brooklyn Burns, Judith Kirkendall, Abby Faught. Photo provided by Amy Ward.

Vinton County High School students in partnership with USDA Farmers to Families and the Lost & Found Worship Center of McArthur donated food boxes to local families in need earlier this month. On April 10, over 1,200 boxes of food were donated at a food distribution held at the high school parking lot.

Tim Hale along with members of the local church helped to plan the event alongside Amy Ward, a family and consumer science teacher at the high school.

More events are being currently planned and will be announced once decisions have been made.

