Vinton County High School students in partnership with USDA Farmers to Families and the Lost & Found Worship Center of McArthur donated food boxes to local families in need earlier this month. On April 10, over 1,200 boxes of food were donated at a food distribution held at the high school parking lot.
Tim Hale along with members of the local church helped to plan the event alongside Amy Ward, a family and consumer science teacher at the high school.
More events are being currently planned and will be announced once decisions have been made.
