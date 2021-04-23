From June 7 until July 2, Vinton County Local School District will be hosting Elementary Summer Academy. The academy is open to students in first through fifth grade as well as current 2020-2021 kindergarten students.

Instruction would take place Monday through Thursday each week fro 8 a.m. until noon. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to students. Transportation can also be provided.

Anyone interested in enrolling their students can call 740-596-4386. Registration ends April 30. 

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments