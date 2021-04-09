Applications are being developed by the Vinton County Local School District for Federal Program Funds.

Those interested in their development may participate by calling the Vinton County Local Board of Education Office at 596-5218 between the hours 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

