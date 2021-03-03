The Vinton County Local Board of Education will be holding two separate meetings during the month of March. At both, COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
On Monday, March 8, there will be a Work Study meeting held at the Vinton County High School Media Center at 5 p.m. No action by the Board will be taken t this meeting.
The second is set to take place the following Monday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m at the South Elementary School cafeteria. This will be the regular monthly meeting.
