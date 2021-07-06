The Vinton County Local Board of Education will hold a Work- Study Meeting Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 10 of the District Office at 307 West High Street, McArthur, OH 45651.

There will be no Board action.

