McARTHUR — Vinton County National Bank is pleased to announce plans to build a new facility in downtown McArthur. This new office represents a historic investment in the bank’s hometown.
The new build will be located at 203 West Main Street, at the former McClure’s Family Restaurant property. It will house only the retail bank employees who serve customers while back office employees will remain in their current locations in the bank’s existing two facilities.
VCNB President Mark Erslan said the approximate 7,000 square foot building will be two-story and is planned to be an attractive addition to downtown. It will offer a more pleasant, convenient environment for employees as well as features designed with the customer in mind.
One major upgrade that customers are expected to appreciate is an expanded drive-thru system. This will include a lane for a drive-up ATM and Express Drop plus three drive-thru lanes to keep traffic flowing more efficiently. A fifth “escape lane” will allow customers to quickly exit the parking lot even when the drive-thru lanes are occupied.
Tellers will serve customers from a central lobby that is surrounded by offices where staff can help customers with their banking needs. The second floor will feature offices, a conference room and a pleasant lunchroom for employees to enjoy at break time.
The current bank building will continue to house administrative and back office employees but will no longer be open to the public for banking business. This 1925 era building has been expanded, remodeled and reimagined in countless ways over the decades but is overcrowded and not suited to meet a growing need for more employees in back office positions.
The bank employs more than sixty individuals who work in McArthur in a various departments including Audit, Operations, Loan Servicing, IT, Human Resources, Marketing, Accounting, Deposit Operations and Customer Service.
Erslan said that most people do not realize how many work in the bank’s two existing McArthur facilities. “We are full in this building. It’s possible that the public doesn’t perceive that but our need for more employees has grown as the bank has grown,” Erslan explained.
Erslan said that plans are to break ground this summer. “We are excited to start this new chapter in our history here in Vinton County and think the investment in the community will be beneficial to customers, employees, and shareholders in the long run. We hope our customers will see the new construction as an exciting sign of growth in the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.