MCARTHUR – Vinton County National Bank and the VCNB Financial Family have announced that Ross County native Tom Will Oyer has been named the bank’s new head of commercial lending.
Oyer began his career with the bank as a management trainee. Since then, he has worked in various capacities at the bank beginning as retail lender where he learned the rewards of helping others.
“When you are lending money, you’re helping a customer reach their goals. Whether it is a first car, a new home, or starting a business, it is a great feeling when you’re able to help a neighbor,” he said in a prepared release from the bank. “I have also enjoyed my role as a manager, helping to guide employees and have a positive impact so they can blossom into the employee you know they can be. This is one of the true highlights of my job.”
Oyer also has served as branch operations manager for the bank and most recently was the head of consumer lending. He has spent the last year preparing for this new role as head of commercial lending with the help of Darrell Boggs, his predecessor who retired last month.
The sixth generation banker is no stranger to challenges and hard work and says he is eager for this new role.
“I’m excited for the new challenges of this position,” he said. “The bank is in a great place, poised for continued growth. We did an amazing job this last year coping with the pandemic and the struggles that accompanied it. Now we’re ready to continue servicing our customers as their needs are constantly changing with this rapidly evolving economy.”
Oyer grew up north of Chillicothe in Ross County. He received a degree in economics from Ohio State University and his MBA from University of Dayton. He and his wife Andrea live in the Laurelville area with their four children ages 6, 5, 2 and newborn.
Vinton County National Bank operates 16 banking offices in eight south Central Ohio locations under the names Canal Banking Center, Franklin County Banking Center, Friendly Bremen Banking Center, Hocking Hills Banking Center, Jackson County Banking Center, Pickaway County Banking Center, Ross County Banking Center, Salt Creek Banking Center and Vinton County National Bank.
