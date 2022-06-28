VCSO poised to move

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of moving Department of Development Disabilities office about a mile away on the north of McArthur. Sheriff Ryan Cain has been working some long hours to make the move as seamless as possible.
McARTHUR — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of moving to a new location.
Located for decades at 106 S. Market St., the sheriff’s office seeks to move to the former state Department of Development Disabilities office about a mile away or so away as the crow flies down US 93 north of town. Transfer of 911 Dispatch is pending.
Folks from Developmental Disabilities office are moving up the hill to a mini-mall near the Industrial Park.
In other Vinton County Commission news, the commissioners voted to accept a bid for landslide repair along West Junction Road in Harrison Township.
In other matters, commissioners discussed the siren owned by the Village of Hamden. Commission sent a letter to Hamden’s Village Council asking if the Village wants to maintain the siren, then they can keep that piece of equipment. However, if they don’t want to maintain it, then the siren has to come down.
Also, the gas allowance for county employees has increased from 57.8 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile for the remainder of 2022 per recent changes in Internal Revenue Service guidelines.
In other business, commission signed off on the paperwork to close out NatureWorks grant from ODNR that the Fair Board used to improve the campground and the shower house at the Fairgrounds.
And Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said the commission plans to apply to USDA Rural Development for housing assistance through their Housing Preservation Grant program for both Vinton and Gallia counties.
“We are already partnering with Gallia and implementing a housing program for both counties using CDBG and HOME funding,” Fetherolf said. “This is a means to obtain additional funds to assist us in repairing homes for low to moderate income homeowners.”
And, commissioners approved a final draw from a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration which had been used to address drainage issues at the airport.
And financial aid is pending for the Ag Society.
Lastly, commission approved a mortgage release for a loan provided to assist a resident to repair a septic system.
Miles Layton is the editor of The Circleville Herald, a sister paper of The Courier.
