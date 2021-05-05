JACKSON — The Jackson Area Ministries (JAM) will be distributing vegetable seeds and eight tomato plants per grower on Wednesday, May 12, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The drive-through distribution will take place in the parking lot of Calvary United Methodist Church, located on Chillicothe Street in Jackson. JAM’s garden ministry is in its 49th year of existence.
Seed potatoes, a variety of vegetable seeds, and a number (eight) of tomato plants will be provided for families to ‘grow their own garden.’
The project started in Jackson County and has evolved into a 16 county ministry. JAM is anticipating 2,306 gardens this year.
For more information, call 740-286-1320.
