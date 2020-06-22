McARTHUR — The auxiliary of VFW Post 5299, McArthur will hold a baked steak or chicken noodle dinner on June 26 in the social room of the post located at 401 Veterans Memorial Drive, McArthur. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. or until the food runs out. Steak is $8 and Noodles are $7. Price includes drink and dessert.

