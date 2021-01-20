The auxiliary of VFW post 5299, McArthur will hold a baked steak/chicken noodle dinner on January 22, 2021 from 4:30-6:30 pm in the social room of the post located at 401 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Dine in or carryout available. Please practice Covid-19 precautions.

