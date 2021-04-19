McARTHUR - The auxiliary of VFW post 5299 in McArthur will hold a baked steak/chicken noodle dinner on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Serving begins at 4:30 pm and ends at 6:30 pm or while supplies last. Dine in or carryout is available with proceeds going to services for local Veterans.

Please practice COVID-19 precautions.

