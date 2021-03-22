McARTHUR -The auxiliary of VFW post 5299, McArthur will sponsor a baked steak/chicken noodle dinner on March 26, 2021 between the hours of 4:30 and 6:30 pm.

Dine in or carryout will be available. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions.

