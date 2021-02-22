McARTHUR - The auxiliary of VFW POST 5299 in McArthur will be hosting a baked steak/chicken noodle dinner on February 26, 2021.

Serving starts at 4:30pm until 6:30 pm. Dine in or carryout will be available Please observe all COVID-19 precautions.

