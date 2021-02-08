McARTHUR - VFW Post 5299 will host a fish fry on Feb. 12 in the social room. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.. Dine in or carryout will be available. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

