The local VFW post 5299 will be holding a fish fry on Nov. 13 staring at 4:30 p.m. and will continue until there is no food left. Cost for the dinner is $8 which includes drinks and dessert. Come support the local veterans post Veteran’s Day. COVID-19 practices will be used.

