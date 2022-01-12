VFW POST 5299, McArthur will hold a FISH FRY on Jan. 14 in the social room of the post located at 401 Veterans Drive in McArthur. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out available. Come out and enjoy a good meal and support your local veterans.

